The RB19 may be the best Formula One car ever designed in history but this should not discount how much of a talented driver Max Verstappen has become. He was the youngest race winner in F1 history while struggling against an all-time great driver in Lewis Hamilton and a generational car in the Mercedes W11. These achievements by the Red Bull driver are only getting better. It will not take a long time before he beats greats like Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost, and Sebastian Vettel.

The Red Bull legend breezed past his competition again during the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit. Lewis Hamilton remained the only threat against Max Verstappen. It was only because the British driver had out-qualified him by the most slim margin in F1 history. Although, this did not stop F1 fans from hearing the Dutch national anthem after the race as Verstappen quickly regained the lead into turn one of the first race lap.

His success at the Hungaroring placed him atop legends like Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Michael Schumacher among others. He now holds the races won in a three-season span. This all started in 2021 and kept going until the Hungarian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen now has 34 race wins in that short span of time, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Fans and analysts know that this year's World Drivers' Championship and World Constructors' Championship is his and Red Bull's for the taking. Will this greatness be able to push into greatest of all-time status when it is all said and done?