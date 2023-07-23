Max Verstappen and Red Bull have been taking the Formula 1 world by storm recently, and the pair had a chance to make history at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Sure enough, Verstappen came out on top after dominating the race, beating second-place finisher Lando Norris by a sizable victory-margin of 33.7 seconds.

With each passing race, it seems like Red Bull finds a way to make history as a Formula 1 car constructor. Red Bull have experienced a dominant run of success in the sport that has never been seen before, with their victory here being their 12th win in a row, which is a new Formula 1 record for the most consecutive wins in a row.

⭐️ NEW F1 RECORD! ⭐️ Red Bull take their 12th win in a row 👏👏👏#HungarianGP @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/6SBqcbBuAj — Formula 1 (@F1) July 23, 2023

While Red Bull is also on fire in terms of winning, Verstappen also happens to be making history every time he's in the driver seat too. Verstappen's victory was his seventh consecutive win in a row, which puts him into a four-way tie for second place on the list of most consecutive wins in a row by a driver, with only Sebastian Vettel sitting ahead of him, having set the record at nine straight wins.

Max Verstappen wins his 7th consecutive race, which ties the 2nd-longest win streak by a driver in F1 history. It's also Red Bull's 12th straight win, the longest streak by a constructor all-time. pic.twitter.com/rgnTQ1VcQ4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 23, 2023

At this point, Max Verstappen and Red Bull have shown no signs of slowing down, and their dominant victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix proves that this winning stretch could continue for quite some time. Verstappen has already set several Formula 1 records during his crazy streak, and with Vettel's record in sight, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see him eventually break that mark in the near future as well.