There is certainly no doubt that Max Verstappen and Red Bull will run away with the World Constructors' and World Drivers' Championship in this Formula One season. The interesting battle lies in who comes second. For the teams, McLaren is getting back in the race to chase Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin. Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and Carlos Sainz are also giving Sergio Perez a run for his money entering the Hungarian Grand Prix.

A lot of reshuffling has happened in the standings. McLaren's near double podium at Silverstone reignited their fight for a title. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton continue to hang on as they hope to remain second in the constructors' standings. All of this made Red Bull legend Max Verstappen confused. He is not sure how to keep up with all the movement as he unveiled his sentiments, via Ewan Gale of Racing News 365.

“It’s very confusing to me because every single race weekend, it's someone else. I think is because it's so close behind that if you get your car in a little bit of a better window, it works on one particular track. So for me, I don't know what's going to happen in Hungary… who is going to be quick or the second quickest,” Verstappen said.

Verstappen was just grateful that he had a more stable car, unlike his rivals at the Silver Arrows or Ferrari.

“The stable factor so far is that every single weekend, it seems like we are on top, which of course is the most important from our side,” he declared.

The Dutch driver is nearly a hundred points ahead of his nearest competition. Will that comfort and safety net be broken anytime soon?