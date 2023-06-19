The ‘shoey' has been an iconic celebration for most Formula One drivers. One of the most well-known athletes to have ever done it on the podium was Daniel Ricciardo in his stint with various F1 teams. Marshawn Lynch found this hilarious and could not help but to laugh at the celebration.

Daniel Ricciardo hosted Marshawn Lynch in the first Formula One alternate broadcast. Both athletes are used to winning. Marshawn Lynch won with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII. Daniel Ricciardo also found much success in Red Bull and Toro Rosso. The difference between the two winners is the way they celebrate. The Seahawks legend just could not fathom drinking from a shoe, per ESPN F1.

Marshawn Lynch hilariously responded to Daniel Ricciardo when asked about the shoey.

"I'm a straight from the bottle kind of guy." 😂 Marshawn Lynch is not a fan of the shoey 👟#TheGrandstand #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/zhNSdVXslD — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 18, 2023

“Nah. Hell no. What's wrong with the bottle? “Look, I'm a straight-from-the-bottle type of guy. You see what I'm talking about. The shoe? That just might be a little extreme. Shoey-filled shoes, anything, like if it's straight raw, I can't. That's a little extreme, I'm telling you,” Lynch said.

Daniel Ricciardo's co-host, Will Arnett, also chimed in as he knew the Seahawks legend had a preference already.

“That's a setup. Because I already knew how Marshawn felt about shoey. I've talked about it before in the past. He does not like it,” Will Arnett said.

Marshawn Lynch may have celebrated a lot of times in his football career. Although, there is one thing you will never see him do and that is to drink liquor from a shoe.