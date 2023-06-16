NFL fans will never forget the fact that Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn't hand the ball off to then-star running back Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line in Super Bowl 49 against the New England Patriots. Don't believe me. Look no further than this innocent looking NFL poll.

The NFL posed a question on Twitter, asking which running back, out of five possible choices, they would select to hand the ball off to at the 1-yard line with the game on the line.

Included in the poll were the likes of Lynch, former Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis, Indianapolis Colts star halfback Jonathan Taylor, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and Tennessee Titans bulldozing back Derrick Henry.

Even the NFL seemingly knew what was about to ensue, as the tweet read, “Comments are gonna be fun on this one.”

Oh boy were they!

NFL fans proceeded to roast Carroll for not giving the ball to Lynch, costing the Seahawks the Super Bowl win.

We know who Pete Carroll ISN'T picking https://t.co/LfAh7KNlgI — M.G. (@MarcasG) June 16, 2023

I mean, he's not wrong. Faced with this exact scenario and Lynch on his Seahawks roster, Carroll opted to pass the ball on the 1-yard line instead of going back to Lynch again.

This fan feels that Carroll shouldn't be asked this question because he already proved he wouldn't turn to his running back with the game on the line.

Don't ask Pete Caroll cuz he'd throw it….. — Kelly K-9 🌵 (@Kelly_K_9) June 16, 2023

This fan openly imagined how funny it would have been had the NFL included former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who threw the game-sealing interception after Lynch was denied the opportunity.

Now that would have been some next-level trolling from the NFL.