The question of this Formula One season has not been, ‘Who wins the F1 World Drivers' Championship?' Rather, it is, ‘At what race will Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen win?' This did not sit right with competing teams like Mercedes. Toto Wolff even made fun of Verstappen's record-winning race that took him over Sebastian Vettel in consecutive wins. Gerhard Berger noticed the competitive beef between both teams and blasted the Silver Arrows.

Gerhard Berger posits that Toto Wolff was just angry that they could not catch up to Red Bull Racing, via Henry Valentine of Planet F1.

“In some ways, they’re a bit frustrated, too, because the seasons are not running as they would like to run,” the former F1 driver said. Berger also compared Mercedes' dominance and how it is time for them to give way, “At the end of the day, they’ve been highly competitive over so many years. At this time, others may have made some comments like this, and now they are in a different situation and they have to swallow it.”

As of the moment, Lewis Hamilton is still mathematically in contention for the World Drivers' Championship. But, it will take an insane winning hot streak and Max Verstappen losing a lot for that to happen. The Silver Arrows have also confirmed that they are focusing on the second-place battle. It seems that most pundits and former drivers know that this is Verstappen's championship. Will Mercedes be able to re-focus and stop this dominance come the next F1 season?