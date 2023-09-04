The Italian Grand Prix looked optimistic for most Formula One fans. Ferrari's home race saw the Tifosi go wild as Carlos Sainz took pole position. But, all eyes were still on Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. They had a shot at history by notching Sebastian Vettel's F1 record. But, Mercedes head honcho Toto Wolff thinks that it never mattered.

Max Verstappen got his tenth win in a row at the Monza. He had some slight bumps during qualifying which led to Carlos Sainz and Ferrari taking pole. Those struggles carried over to the early laps of the Italian Grand Prix but the RB19 just could not be stopped. He overtook the Ferrari and never looked back.

A lot of people celebrated this unprecedented streak that Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, and even Michael Schumacher could not attain. But, one person was not as amused as the rest. Toto Wolff argued that these feats were not as impressive as most people make them to be, via Jamie Woodhouse of Planet F1.

“I don’t know if he cares about the records,” he said about the Red Bull Racing driver. He then took another jab at Verstappen's record, “It is not something that would be important for me, those numbers, it is for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway.”

The Mercedes boss might have just been frustrated at how the weekend Monza went. But, devaluing a never-before-seen achievement may be a little too much. Will he be able to back up the talk once the F1 Singaporean Grand Prix starts?