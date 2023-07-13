The Formula One season has not been going as expected for Mercedes' Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull and Max Verstappen have been running away with both World Constructors' Championship and World Drivers' Championship. The big boss for the Silver Arrows opened up about his new outlook for the rest of the races.

Toto Wolff is well-known for being adaptable as he led Mercedes to an insane amount of World Constructors' Championships. However, he stays rational as he explains why drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are not able to vie for a title run this year, via Devang Chauhan of Sportskeeda.

“P2 or P3 fundamentally doesn't impact me and the team. It's about coming back and being able to win a world championship in that respect. That's not going to happen this year,” the Mercedes team principal said.

He further expounded on why their focus on the future is more important than this season.

“So we need to set our eyes to next year and then, at all the races to come, learn and develop, and make sure that we can carry that forward into next year. But, having said that, the regulations are the same. So it's not that you're learning nothing by continuing this car. It's a balance that we have to strike right,” Wolff declared.

The Silver Arrows team principal also threw shade at McLaren and Red Bull on their cost cap concerns.

“I think we are restricted by the cost cap and by the relatively less amount in the wind tunnel and CFD time that McLaren was able to have. They finished further back in the championship and they were like fifth or sixth mid-year,” he concluded.

Did Mercedes give up to early on their hopes of beating Max Verstappen?