During the Belgian Grand Prix, an unfortunate accident led to some tension between two of the biggest F1 stars in the world. Lewis Hamilton crashed during the first lap after attempting to overtake Fernando Alonso. After the crash happened, Alonso was caught on a hot mic trashing Hamilton’s abilities on the track.

Naturally, Fernando Alonso caught a lot of flak from Lewis Hamilton supporters and the British media. A week after the aforementioned incident, the Spanish F1 racer addressed the backlash to his comments. Alonso said that his comments were overblown, but still apologized to Hamilton for his rude comments. (via Formula 1.com)

“But anyway, yes I apologise. I’m not thinking what I said – I don’t think that it was much to blame in that moment looking at the replays to be honest, because it was a first-lap incident and we are close together. The heat of the moment, the adrenaline of the moment, fighting finally for the top two, top three, made me say those comments that I should not say.”

While Alonso’s comments were rude and disrespectful towards Lewis Hamilton, it’s easy to see why Alonso reacted like that. It was a dangerous maneuver that could’ve ended badly not only for Hamilton, but also for Alonso. Any F1 racer would be heated after that incident. It just so happened that the Spaniard got a little more… creative with his release of frustration.

At any rate, it seems like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have patched things up after their dust-up in the Belgian Grand Prix. The two icons even posed together for a picture!