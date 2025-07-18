Many things are known about Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, including that he is a big fan of Coldplay.

That fact was revealed in the second season of the “Quarterback” documentary series on Netflix, which premiered in mid-July. In one of the scenes, Cousins said Coldplay was “one of the best concerts I've been to.”

There's nothing like listening to a banger like “Yellow” to pump up the adrenaline and get the testosterone going before a furious battle on the gridiron.

Like a sky full of stars, Cousins' admission came to light amid the viral story about a company executive caught allegedly cheating with his human resource officer during Coldplay's concert in Boston on Wednesday. Jumping on the bandwagon, Netflix posted on X screenshots of Cousins' comment about the award-winning band from London.

Fans immediately chimed in, acknowledging the genius of the post.

“Netflix social department knew exactly what they were doing here,” said @KyderGames.

“Haha! Good one, Netflix,” echoed @KatySteele4real.

“Damn, dude, even Netflix is getting in on the action today,” wrote @CintrixIRL.

Article Continues Below

“Damn, even Netflix is roasting these two lol,” commented @PatSharp100185.

“Top tier social media manager +10 points,” posted @StephieSmalls.

“Timing is uncanny and uncomfortable for a certain CPO and CEO today,” added @Cparkin2009.

Some who seemingly didn't appreciate the tongue-in-cheek humor also came to immediately defend Cousins. They pointed out that the four-time Pro Bowler is a religious family man who would never cheat on his wife.

Truth be told, the 36-year-old signal-caller has bigger issues on his mind than an alleged affair that played out in public. Cousins lost his starting job to rookie Michael Penix Jr. in the closing games of last season. He tallied a 7-7 record, throwing for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had a career-worst 16 interceptions.

The Falcons have not been to the playoffs for seven straight years.