The Brooklyn Nets entered the 2025 offseason at a clear crossroads. After years of chasing championships through splashy moves — from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to Mikal Bridges – the front office finally hit the reset button. That pivot became real when Cam Johnson was traded to the Denver Nuggets for Michael Porter Jr., a move signaling both a changing of the guard and a willingness to gamble on upside. From there, the Nets leaned into a complete developmental phase, signing overlooked prospects and adding rotation-level youth via low-risk deals. Let’s dive into every key move and grade Brooklyn’s 2025 free agency and

Day’Ron Sharpe – 2 Years, $12 Million Extension

The Nets doubled down on their belief in Day’Ron Sharpe, extending him through 2027 with a modest two-year, $12 million deal. Once viewed as a pure energy big with limited versatility, Sharpe has taken meaningful steps forward, particularly in rebounding and short-roll playmaking.

Free agent big man Day'Ron Sharpe intends to sign a two-year, $12 million deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SJXwtgWKHC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

In limited minutes last season, 18.1, he posted a strong 6.6 rebounds and showed improved touch around the rim. While he still struggles with foul trouble and defending in space, the 23-year-old brings elite rebounding and interior presence off the bench.

Brooklyn values his locker room presence, effort, and motor. And at just over $6 million per year, the cost is manageable even if he never becomes a full-time starter. A fair, team-friendly extension for a high-effort big who fills a niche. If his defense improves, this could be a steal.

Grade: B

Ziaire Williams – 2 Years, $12 Million Extension

Once a top-10 pick by Memphis, Ziaire Williams never fully found his rhythm in a crowded Grizzlies rotation. Injuries and inconsistency derailed his early years, but at 6’9” with a smooth jumper and defensive length, his tools remain tantalizing. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the second year of Williams' contract is a team option for the 2026-27 season.

Free agent forward Ziaire Williams intends to sign a two-year, $12 million deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Williams averaged 10 points and 4.3 rebounds in 63 games. Nets officials and Aaron Mintz of CAA negotiated the new contract. pic.twitter.com/xwg3u4Fpfs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brooklyn swooped in during a minor sign-and-trade, sending a protected second-round pick and cash to Memphis for the restricted rights to Williams. Early reports from team workouts suggest he’s entering camp fully healthy for the first time in years. The Nets envision him as a versatile, 3-and-D wing who can grow alongside Jalen Wilson. A classic buy-low, high-reward swing on a former lottery talent. The financial commitment is minimal. The upside is real.

Grade: B+

Keon Johnson – 2 Years, $5 Million

Once heralded for his athleticism, Johnson has yet to find his niche in the NBA. The Nets are giving him one final shot – and the conditions are ideal. With a rebuild underway, Johnson will get real reps to prove whether he can become a lockdown defender or high-energy slasher.

At 23, he’s still moldable. And with a cheap, team-controlled contract, there’s little to lose. A low-risk flyer with athletic upside. Still more project than product.

Grade: B-

Jalen Wilson

The Brooklyn Nets have exercised a team option on the contract of former Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson, who in 2025-26 will begin his third season with the NBA team. According to Spotrac.com, the 24-year-old Wilson will earn a base salary of $2,221,677 in 2025-26 while carrying a cap hit of $2,221,677 and a dead cap value of $88,075. The contract is not fully guaranteed; however, Wilson – the Nets’ second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft – is a rotation player and considered part of the team’s future as its rebuild continues.

Quietly one of the best value signings of Brooklyn’s offseason. Wilson was a second-rounder in 2023 but flashed big-league readiness last season, averaging 9.5 points and 3.4 rebounds on improved efficiency. At 6'8″, with the ability to defend multiple positions, he fits the mold of the modern NBA forward.

Locking him into a team-friendly deal before a potential breakout was smart cap management.

Grade: A-

Article Continues Below

Notable Brooklyn Nets trades

Michael Porter Jr. – Acquired via trade (Cam Johnson to Denver)

This was the defining move of Brooklyn’s offseason. While Porter Jr. brings an extensive injury history and a hefty contract 2 years, $79 million remaining, he also brings offensive firepower that the Nets sorely lacked. He averaged 18.2 points and 7 rebounds on efficient splits last season and has playoff experience to boot.

For a team entering a rebuild, MPJ offers a potential centerpiece – if he can stay healthy. Swapping out the steadier Cam Johnson for a higher-ceiling scorer made sense for a franchise hunting upside.

Terance Mann

In a low-key but savvy signing, the Nets inked former Hawks guard Terance Mann to a team-friendly deal. Mann is a physical, defensive-minded combo guard who can handle the ball and play multiple positions. At 28, he isn’t a true prospect, but he’s a stabilizing presence who can guide the Nets’ younger backcourt while remaining movable.

His experience in deep playoff runs will be invaluable in a locker room with little of it.

2025 offseason summary

The Brooklyn Nets made it clear this summer: they’re not chasing stars, they’re growing them.

Gone are the expectations of contending. In their place: reps, risk, and readiness for the long-term. Sean Marks and his staff opted for a summer full of tryouts, two-ways, and buy-low candidates. Every signing is either a flyer or a calculated gamble.

The Porter Jr. trade offers both risk and potential franchise-altering reward. Terance Mann and Jalen Wilson provide mature, steady contributions.

For now, Brooklyn may fade from the playoff picture. But in the quiet, a new foundation is being laid.