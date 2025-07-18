In the wake of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first NBA championship, general manager Sam Presti wasted no time reinforcing the foundation of the franchise. While the confetti was still settling at Paycom Center, Presti launched into a high-stakes free agency period that would determine whether the Thunder are one-hit wonders or the NBA’s next dynasty.

Therefore, this offseason wasn’t about bringing in outside stars – it was about cementing the ones already in Oklahoma. By locking up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams to massive extensions, Presti bet big on internal development, financial flexibility, and long-term chemistry.

Jaylin Williams: 3 years, $24 million

Re-signing Jaylin Williams to a multi-year deal keeps one of OKC’s most reliable bigs in the rotation. At just $8 million per year, he’s affordable and familiar with the team’s complex switching schemes. In three seasons with the Thunder, Williams has appeared in 146 games (46 starts) and registered career averages of 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 15.7 minutes while drawing 85 offensive fouls (ranks 22nd in the NBA). During the 2024-25 season, Williams shot 39.9% from 3-point range (61-153 3FGs).

Thunder Signs Jaylin Williams to Multi-Year Contract Extension ✍️ 🔗 https://t.co/YSe9DdmNCz pic.twitter.com/0GAK3JT5dF — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Though undersized for a center, Williams has carved out a niche as a positional defender, short-roll passer, and screen setter. He won’t swing playoff series, but retaining him deepens the bench and preserves continuity—a central theme of Presti’s entire offseason.

Grade: B

Ajay Mitchell: 3 years, $9 million

One of the more under-the-radar signings of the summer, former UCLA point guard Ajay Mitchell, gives the Thunder a steady hand off the bench. On a modest $3 million AAV, he’s a low-cost bet with a high IQ and unshakeable poise. Mitchell appeared in 36 games during his rookie campaign and averaged 6.5 points on 49.5% shooting, including 38.3% from three-point range, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 16.6 minutes per contest.

Stop. Pull up. Score. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/WGSlTDIkG1 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mitchell projects as a guard behind SGA, offering insurance in case of injury or attrition. His fit within OKC’s movement-heavy system should yield early dividends. This was a savvy, Presti-style pickup that may not make headlines, but will quietly win games.

Grade: B+

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 4 years, $285 million extension

Fresh off leading the Thunder to their first NBA title and claiming Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander secured the largest deal in franchise history. At 4 years and $285 million, the contract cements his status as the face of the team – and of the league’s future.

Thunder Signs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Multi-Year Contract Extension ⚡️ 📲 https://t.co/tbinZwnusL pic.twitter.com/BIKMYkGqit — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

What elevates this move from necessary to elite is timing and tone. Presti extended SGA before free agency chaos began, setting the tone for an offseason of continuity and loyalty. While the money is steep, SGA is 27, entering his prime, and a top-five player in the league. Every title team needs a true north – this contract ensures OKC's compass is locked in.

Jalen Williams: 5 years, up to $287 million with incentives

Williams' breakout campaign in 2024-25 culminated in a championship, earning him a five-year maximum rookie contract extension. His $270 million base deal contains escalators tied to MVP, DPOY, and All-NBA First Team honors, with a total ceiling of $287 million.

Thunder Signs Jalen Williams to Multi-Year Contract Extension ⚡️ 📲 https://t.co/MFcmxhKjTN pic.twitter.com/7jSMhIwWt9 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Unlike other star extensions around the league, Presti structured this one at exactly 25% of the projected cap – a brilliant move, given the looming second-round apron penalties. Should Williams hit those escalators, it’ll mean he’s become a perennial superstar – and the Thunder will happily pay up.

The added value here is psychological: incentivizing greatness while protecting flexibility.

Chet Holmgren: 5 years, $270 million (no escalators)

Holmgren and OKC agreed to a fully guaranteed five-year rookie max contract extension. Meanwhile, Holmgren’s deal mirrors Williams’ in length and base value, it notably lacks performance-based incentives. On paper, that seems like a missed opportunity to balance risk and reward, particularly for a player who still has a long way to go offensively.

Thunder Signs Chet Holmgren to Multi-Year Contract Extension ⚡️ 📲 https://t.co/o60TZdqIAO pic.twitter.com/znHrl2xBHA — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

But Presti likely made this call as a vote of confidence and to avoid alienating Holmgren after his vital defensive presence helped shut down the Pacers in the Finals. Structurally, his 25% cap share again allows OKC to stay nearly $16 million under the second apron in 2026-27.

Trades and roster tweaks

The Thunder didn’t swing any blockbusters in July, but made incremental moves around the margins. Isaiah Hartenstein was signed on a mid-level exception but carries a team option after two years, yet another way Presti protects future cap sheets.

Meanwhile, Luguentz Dort’s contract remains tradable and contains minimal guaranteed money beyond 2026. Should his offense plateau, Presti can pivot cleanly. The same goes for other rotation players like Aaron Wiggins and Ousmane Dieng, who remain on cost-controlled deals.

The financial engineering behind a Thunder dynasty

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Thunder’s offseason is how Presti threaded the financial needle.

With over $800 million committed to three players, Oklahoma City is skirting the edge of the second apron – but has team options and non-guaranteed deals up and down the roster. This grants Presti the ability to reshape the bottom of the depth chart each year based on performance and the evolving CBA landscape.

Holmgren and Williams’ 25% cap hits are capped below what other stars in their tier are commanding. The escalator clause in Williams’ deal aligns perfectly with OKC’s competitive ambitions, while Holmgren’s fixed salary makes budgeting predictable.

In a league increasingly punitive toward sustained excellence, the Thunder are playing chess.