In a surprising development that has put the NFLPA under the spotlight, Lloyd Howell Jr. resigned from his role as Executive Director of the NFL Players Association on Thursday, amid growing controversy. The resignation came just over two years after he was appointed in June 2023 to replace long-time director DeMaurice Smith.

“It’s clear that my leadership has become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day. For this reason, I have informed the NFLPA Executive Committee that I am stepping down as Executive Director of the NFLPA and Chairman of the Board of NFL Players effective immediately,” Howell said in a statement. “I hope this will allow the NFLPA to maintain its focus on its player members ahead of the upcoming season.”

The NFLPA Executive Committee informed players of Howell’s resignation via a formal message:

“This evening, Lloyd Howell informed us that he is stepping down as Executive Director of the union. We accepted his resignation and are grateful for his service. The Board will convene as soon as possible for a meeting on next steps and will be in touch with our membership soon.”

The Board, composed of one elected representative from each of the 32 NFL teams, will oversee the selection of Howell’s interim replacement. While the NFLPA Constitution does not explicitly outline procedures for appointing an interim director, past precedent, such as the 2008 appointment of Richard Berthelsen following Gene Upshaw's death, allows the Executive Committee or Board to designate a temporary leader.

Howell’s exit follows a series of damaging revelations. Chief among them was his undisclosed employment with The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm approved by the NFL in August 2024 to purchase up to a 10% minority stake in teams.

Howell began consulting for Carlyle in March 2023, three months prior to his NFLPA appointment, and continued in that role despite conflict of interest concerns raised by union insiders. Former union counsel Jim Quinn called the dual role an outrageous conflict.

Controversy also arose from a 61-page arbitration ruling issued in January 2025 by Christopher Droney. The report, made public by Pablo Torre’s podcast in June, disclosed that NFL officials Roger Goodell and Jeff Pash advised team owners to reduce guaranteed money in contracts. Though the arbitrator found no legal collusion, players criticized the NFLPA for agreeing to keep the report confidential.

ESPN revealed the existence of a confidentiality agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, which effectively concealed key details from players. Attorney Peter Ginsberg criticized the agreement, arguing that the union deliberately withheld important information from the players.

Further damage was done by Howell’s ties to a 2011 discrimination lawsuit during his tenure as an executive at Booz Allen Hamilton and the firm’s $377 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice in July 2023 for overcharging the federal government, a settlement that Howell was allegedly warned about months in advance.

Howell earned $3.34 million in his first full year as Executive Director. His short tenure ends as one of the most controversial in the NFLPA’s history. The union now faces the challenge of restoring trust and unity ahead of the 2025 NFL season, with interim leadership discussions already underway. Names reportedly in consideration include Don Davis and current general counsel Tom DePaso.