The 2008 Formula One World Drivers' Championship was full of controversy. It all started with Ferrari's Felipe Massa and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton duking it out up until the Singapore Grand Prix. ‘Crashgate', as most F1 fans would know, sparked a lot of discussions regarding the Brazilian driver's eligibility to win the championship that year. Now, Massa is not leaving it up to hypotheticals and discussions anymore. Rather, he has chosen to take legal action against the FIA.

Felipe Massa went out to release a statement where he outlined his disdain for the actions made in 2008. He also still firmly believes that the World Drivers' Championship should have been his and not Lewis Hamilton's. All of this was revealed in his lawyer's latest statement, via Reuters.

“Simply put, Mr. Massa is the rightful 2008 Driver's Champion, and F1 and FIA deliberately ignored the misconduct that cheated him out of that title. Mr. Massa is unable to fully quantify his losses at this stage but estimates that they are likely to exceed tens of millions of Euros,” the letter said about the dismay of the former Ferrari driver.

The issue stems from a race incident involving Nelson Piquet Jr and Fernando Alonso. Piquet crashed on his own will to help Alonso during the grand prix. The FIA had a choice to remove the race and its points from the standings. They made the choice not to do so which made McLaren's Lewis Hamilton the world champion. It eventually cost Felipe Massa a single point short of being a world champion because a safety car was deployed.

It is still uncertain what types of compensation Massa is asking from the FIA and Formula One.