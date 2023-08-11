Red Bull and their manufacturing crew had ensured that the 2023 season was theirs for the taking. It comes as no one's surprise that they have been dominating the top of the World Drivers' Championship standings with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Formula One has seen its fair share of dynasties like Mercedes' dominance with Juan Manuel Fangio, Lewis Hamilton, and Nico Rosberg. However, Hamilton has made recent calls for parity in F1. Juan Pablo Montoya did not like the statement at all.

Lewis Hamilton raised a lot of concerns about F1 not being as exciting to watch due to Max Verstappen's dominance in the Red Bull RB19. The statement by the British racing legend was seen as hypocritical by Juan Pablo Montoya. The former driver unveiled his feelings on the debacle, via Ewan Gale of Racing News 365.

“It's very cool to complain when you are not winning. But, when he was winning, he said that the car had no advantage but the advantage Mercedes had was just as big,” he said about Lewis' complaint. Montoya was quick to elaborate on the natural dominance of the RB19, “I don't want to say that Hamilton is not good, he is a very good driver but the reality of this sport is that you have to be in the best car.”

A third world championship looks inevitable for Verstappen as he is 125 points ahead of Sergio Perez. Teams are now starting to look forward and build for the next season. Will Mercedes be able to compete with them then?