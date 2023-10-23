Mercedes and their last package upgrade for the season came at the perfect time at the F1 US Grand Prix. It had 28 laps of Max Verstappen not leading the race which put Lewis Hamilton at striking distance. Eventually, the Red Bull driver would catch on and never look back. However, he did struggle with his brakes throughout the whole race which necessitated a boost from lapping Zhou Guanyu with DRS such that he could leave Hamilton in the dust. All of the tension and drama at COTA may have just been for nothing. This is because the FIA just gave out a season-altering announcement that concerns the Silver Arrows legend and Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have both been disqualified from the F1 US Grand Prix, per Formula One. This is because of some skids not being deemed within the regulations of the FIA. These all gave some drivers a huge boost in the World Driver's Championship while the two went down the ladder.

Fan reactions to Lewis Hamilton's disqualification at the F1 US Grand Prix

Not a lot of people were pleased to find out that the F1 US Grand Prix results had been changed.

Some members of the Mercedes faithful choose to remain in bliss, “I SAW LEWIS HAMILTON TODAY AND HE GOT P2 I DO NOT CARE WHAT ANYONE SAYS I WAS LITERALLY THERE.”

Other fans looked on the bright side of this conundrum, “Can you imagine the scenes if Lewis Hamilton had won the race only to be disqualified.”

It is unfortunate to see a great podium finish rescinded. But, Hamilton and Leclerc will still have four more races to catch Red Bull's Sergio Perez who is sitting in second.