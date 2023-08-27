Max Verstappen made history by winning the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. It was his ninth straight victory, which ties Sebastian Vettel for the longest streak in Formula 1 history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen will not have to wait long to try to break Sebastian Vettel's record, which was also done in a Red Bull car. The Italian Grand Prix will be taking place next weekend at the iconic Monza Circuit.

There was some doubt during the Dutch Grand Prix that Verstappen would be able to extend his streak due to some weather. Early on in the race, Verstappen had to race his way through some of the field as everyone switched onto intermediates. Verstappen eventually made it up to first place after a round of pit stops, coming out ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

The rain came back with authority late in the race and caused a red flag with seven laps left as Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu lost traction and slid into the barrier.

After the red flag, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso hung within a second of Verstappen for a couple of laps, but eventually fell out of attacking range. Alonso finished second, while Perez was handed a five second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane, causing him to drop to fourth, giving Alpine's Pierre Gasley the final spot on the podium.

With the quick turnaround and the Italian Grand Prix approaching, all eyes will be on Verstappen as he tries to make Formula 1 history.