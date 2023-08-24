Sergio Perez's seat at Red Bull Racing has been in question after he failed to keep the car's pace with Max Verstappen. The two have been placed in equal machinery but the Mexican driver just could not pull through. Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have been known to constantly switch lineups that are not working. This looked like one of those situations. Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg, and Daniel Ricciardo were the most prominent names that popped up in these talks. But, the team has finally cleared the air regarding their 2024 Formula One season.

Christian Horner tends to be cryptic at times and does not talk in absolutes. The Red Bull Racing driver has switched up how the team has looked quite a lot in recent years. There is no reason to believe that he would not do the same to the pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. But, those talks have been silenced in Horner's latest statement, via Rory Mitchell of Racing News 365.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We’re happy with Checo and he will be our driver next year,” he confirmed as the rumors finally stopped. Horner also added that the seat is not taken in the coming years but they have a plan, “But for us, it’s always good to have… the whole purpose of AlphaTauri and Toro Rosso before was to be training drivers as potential candidates for Red Bull Racing.”

The team can now focus on getting back on track at the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix. Will the certainty of his Red Bull stint make Sergio Perez more consistent in Zandvoort and beyond?