Sergio Perez has been in the Red Bull Racing hot seat for quite some time. His failure to reach the pace of Max Verstappen during the race and in qualifying sessions could very well be labeled downfalls this season. Because of this, fans have begun to speculate about who gets the second seat that Christian Horner has to manage. Names like Charles Leclerc, Nico Hulkenberg, and Lewis Hamilton have been thrown around. But, Helmut Marko likes the prospect of getting McLaren star Lando Norris paired up with the Formula One racing legend.

Max Verstappen seems to have his ideal secondary driver at Red Bull Racing. Sergio Perez knows that Verstappen is the star of the show that Christian Horner is orchestrating. If he fails to forget it, the team radio reminds him of reality. But, his time with Red Bull may just be coming to an end soon.

He may still be second in the World Drivers' Championship standings. But, it will not be long until Hamilton or Fernando Alonso catches up. Although, nothing is confirmed. Helmut Marko was thinking about new pairings that would suit the team well, via Jamie Woodhouse of Planet F1.

“With Lando Norris, I could well imagine that,” he said about getting the McLaren driver after his contract expires in 2025. Marko also did not love pairing Max Verstappen up with Lewis, “It’s harder for me with Hamilton though It would certainly be ideal for the public, television, and journalists, but not for team leadership and success.”

Will Red Bull be able to pull it off once the time comes and Lando's contract expires?