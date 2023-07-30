Lewis Hamilton has probably been the only Formula One driver that gets talked about in the same breath as Michael Schumacher. The two are tied with the most World Drivers' Championships in F1 history. Although, the Billion Dollar man still has a shot to usurp the Red Baron. However, a new name has been emerging in the scene ever since he entered the pinnacle of motorsport. Max Verstappen and Red Bull have been dominating the field and have now entered the greatest of all-time conversations. His performance at the Belgian Grand Prix proves why he deserves to be in that conversation.

Max Verstappen joined the Red Baron as the only two drivers to have won ten out of the first twelve races in an F1 season. The Red Bull driver achieved the feat during the Belgian Grand Prix, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The win did not come easy for Super Max. Spa-Francorchamps is notoriously hard due to the Eau Rouge and its difficult chicane. Fernando Alonso, Logan Sargeant, Carlos Sainz, and Oscar Piastri even struggled with damages during the whole weekend. Harsh weather conditions made tire degradation hard to manage for most drivers. Verstappen and Red Bull did well in their pit strategy which earned them the win.

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari may have gotten pole position due to the gearbox penalty. But, Max Verstappen and the Christan Horner-led Red Bull squad came prepared with a dominating strategy. Half of the season is done and a third World Drivers' Championship seems inevitable for the Dutch driving legend. It is only a matter of time until he catches up to Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.