Formula One always gets a generational talent every decade. Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, and Michael Schumacher used to be the standard. The Red Baron used to be the standard of what the greatest of all time looked like. Until Lewis Hamilton arrived at the scene and shattered all of the records with McLaren and Mercedes. However, the 38-year-old is not getting younger and Toto Wolff has not been providing him a better car recently. A new GOAT is on the rise and his name is Max Verstappen from Red Bull racing. Johnny Herbert seems to share the same sentiment.

Red Bull has been plowing over the competition since the start of the season up until the Belgian Grand Prix. Despite Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes placing second in the World Constructors' Championship, they are still not able to put up a competitive fight against Max Verstappen's RB19. This has not just put their current season in peril. It also shed new light on the F1 GOAT debate between the Mercedes driver, Michael Schumacher, and Verstappen. Johnny Herbert dropped his bold prediction on this, via Yash Mani of Sportskeeda.

“Verstappen is a once-in-a-generational talent. There is always one individual who comes along who is better than the last – notwithstanding the technological advances,” he said.

The F1 pundit also compared the generational success between The Red Baron, Billion Dollar Man, and Magic Senna.

“Max will be better than Lewis, Lewis was better than Michael Schumacher, and Schumacher was better than Ayrton Senna. It just evolves,” he concluded.

Will Verstappen be the greatest when it is all said and done?