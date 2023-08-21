Max Verstappen has never lost at the Dutch Grand Prix since it was reinstated back in the 2021 Formula One season. There is still a lot that he has to accomplish in his home circuit like getting the most wins in the circuit over Jim Clark with four wins. Although, it will take a longer time for the Red Bull Racing driver to accomplish this. The most proximate goal could be overtaking Lewis Hamilton's lap time record or tying Sebastian Vettel and Alberto Ascari in the annals of history.

Summer break is nearly over for Formula One as the Dutch Grand Prix nears. A World Constructors' Championship for Red Bull Racing is inevitable. Another win for Max Verstappen would put a lot of drivers' championship hopes to rest.

But, Jan Lammers thinks Zandvoort would not be like any other circuit that Max Verstappen drove in this season. He unveiled what the Dutch driver is likely to experience, via Ewan Gale of Racing News 365.

“I'm not sure of the expectation that it's going to be a walk in the park for Max,” he said about the certainty of Verstappen's win.

He outlined why the RB19 might not have an easy time and why tying Sebastian Vettel and Alberto Ascari was not going to be a walk in the park, “It is a circuit with not such a long straight, while we have seen that there are other cars that with a different layout of a circuit also have very strong sides. This is a circuit that is very specific though, also with the banked corners, so I'm curious to see how easily they are going to dominate here.”

Will Verstappen prove Lammers wrong and even get Lewis Hamilton's record?