The home circuit grand prix for Lando Norris, George Russell, and Lewis Hamilton is fast approaching. However, one of the biggest threats at Silverstone is not Max Verstappen but a possible protest from the Just Stop Oil group. The McLaren driver issued a stern warning about them and the safety of everyone at the British GP.

Silverstone saw a bunch of Just Stop Oil protesters invade the track at the 2022 British GP. The safety of most drivers like Lewis Hamilton and George Russell was at stake as they were running an extremely fast race. McLaren driver Lando Norris hopes the same situation would not happen this year, via Philip Duncan of Independent UK.

“Of course, it is a concern because is a stupid thing to do to put your life in danger with cars driving around,” the British driver said.

Norris further expounded on why thinks these choices are foolish despite their noble intentions.

“It is also a very selfish thing to do because of the consequences it could have on the person that drives the car. Everyone has a right to protest and I guess there are good ways of doing it and worse ways. I just hope people are smart enough not to do it. There are much safer ways to get just as much attention,” he declared.

The British drivers from McLaren and Mercedes are already having a hard time while racing. Protesters that may cause a severe crash or red flag will only make winning the grand prix harder for them.