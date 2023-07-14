Mick Schumacher has not had the ideal Formula One career. He had a bad stint with Haas because he was booted after a series of costly crashes in the previous season. Toto Wolff and Mercedes gave him another shot at F1 as their reserve driver. Although, things may change for him as Zak Brown's McLaren is interested in having him.

The son of the Red Baron did well in the Pirelli tire tests he did with the F1 teams. His previous one was at Silverstone where his lap times were serviceable. However, his stint with Mercedes may not last for long as McLaren are making their moves. Mick Schumacher welcomes the change with open arms, via Gunaditya Tripathi of Sportskeeda.

“We ran through some different projects, it was mainly about driving style and getting to understand the tire. The tire we used is an academy tire, so it is a little different, but it is a great one to learn on and improve my skills, and that is what we were really focused on,” he unveiled.

McLaren is tailor-fitting some of their decisions to coincide with the young Schumacher's improvement. He added that a stint with Zak Brown does not sound bad for him.

“I did the Pirelli test with Mercedes in Barcelona, so it is not like I was coming into this test super, super fresh. It is good for me to get as much driving in as possible, and that is why this day is an amazing opportunity for me. I wouldn’t say no to another test with McLaren,” Mick Schumacher disclosed.

Will he make the jump from Toto Wolff to Zak Brown?