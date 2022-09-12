With your trusty Fury at your side, continue your journey as a Fencer to save the world. Keep reading to learn more about Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Release Date: September 15, 2022

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord releases on September 15, 2022 in Japan (September 14 in the US) on Playstation and the Nintendo Switch. This game will be in Japanese, with an English port estimated to come out next year.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Gameplay

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord is a tile-based tactical role playing game, similar to Final Fantasy Tactics or Fire Emblem. The player deploys Fencers, who wield Fairy-infused weapons called Furies, to the field. After deployment, the player and the AI take turns in moving their units and attacking. Each Fencer has skill that they can utilize to make the battle easier. These skills include single-target skills that hit harder, or area-of-effect skills that hit more enemies. Finding the right skill to use for the right situation will bring quick victory to the player.

The player also has a bar that slowly fills up during fights, called the Avalanche bar. Once this bar is filled up, it can be consumed to allow the player to use special attacks called Avalanche Rush. The Avalanche Rush is the player’s special attack, and comes with its own special animation. However, that’s not all that Avalanche Rush has to offer. When an Avalanche Rush is used, a certain area around the player is highlighted. Any allies inside the area assist in the player’s Avalanche Rush, which increases its damage. Furthermore, if you are within what’s called the Fairy Aria, it changes into Avalanche Harmonics, which is a stronger version of the attack.

Proper usage of the Avalanche Rush and Avalanche Harmonics can easily turn the tide of battle, so make sure to utilize them properly.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Story

Fariy Fencer F: Refrain Chord is a direct sequel of Fairy Fencer F. The game follows the same protagonist from the previous game, Fang, and his Fairy Eryn. Other characters from the original game also make an appearance here. Fang is a Fencer who, during the first game, traveled the land to find and collect Furies to try and resurrect the Goddess. After the events of the first game, Fang finds himself coming into contact with Divas, whose songs posses the power to heal or control people. Fang’s fateful meeting with these Divas set the wheel of fate in motion, as once again Fang must fight to protect the world.

