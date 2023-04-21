As of this writing, the Atlanta Falcons own the 8th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have six more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Myles Murphy

The Falcons have made significant additions to their defensive lineup, including safety Jessie Bates III and defensive lineman Calais Campbell. They have also retained key players on both the offensive and defensive sides, such as Kaleb McGary and Lorenzo Carter. The team’s eighth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft was initially predicted to be a cornerback. However, the acquisition of Jeff Okudah from the Detroit Lions makes this scenario unlikely. Instead, the team is expected to address their other areas of need, such as their pass rush or wide receiver position.

Atlanta has a promising opportunity to continue enhancing their already improved team with their seven draft picks. With a better-looking squad than the one that nearly made the playoffs in the NFC South division in 2022, the Falcons are well-positioned to continue their upward trajectory.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Falcons in the draft.

1. Falcons draft an elite EDGE rusher

To enhance their defense, the Falcons should consider selecting a specialized edge defender from the top 10 players available in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although they have Kaden Elliss, who is capable of playing either linebacker or edge defender, adding another skilled edge rusher could further improve their defensive numbers. Their current group of defenders includes Elliss, Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, and Adetekunbo Ogundeji. Keep in mind that his draft class has almost 20 edge defenders receiving top-100 grades from various draft sources. As such, the Falcons have a deep pool of skilled players to choose from. They may opt for a hybrid edge rusher to use in their multiple 3-4 defense.

Among the skilled players available, Myles Murphy, a former number-one recruit from Clemson, stands out as one of the most physically impressive players in his position. While he excels in stopping the run, he has the potential to be a proficient pass rusher as well. Although he relies more on brute force than speed, he shows remarkable determination against both the run and the pass. The Falcons should strongly consider drafting him in the first round. He bears a striking resemblance to former Falcon Patrick Kerney and would be an excellent fit for their new defense.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Overall, selecting Murphy could help the Falcons improve their edge defense and enhance their pass-rushing abilities. Yes, Murphy needs to broaden his range of pass-rush techniques. Still, he has the potential to become an exceptional edge rusher and a valuable asset to the Falcons’ defense.

Myles Murphy using a long arm/club combo to win the arc and force the strip sack. pic.twitter.com/V2ZBiUv0np — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) June 26, 2022

2. Jalin Hyatt joins the Falcons’ receivers

In 2021, Jalin Hyatt’s stats were not very impressive. In fact, he had just 21 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns. However, he had a breakthrough year in 2022, catching 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. He became the first player from Tennessee to win the Biletnikoff Award for the most outstanding receiver in college football. Hyatt’s speed and dynamism make him an exciting prospect for the Falcons. Remember that they lack a speedy field stretcher among their current pass-catchers.

Although the Falcons have two tall and impressive receivers in Kyle Pitts and Drake London, they lack a quick and explosive threat that Hyatt could provide. By adding Hyatt to their roster, they would have an exciting and well-rounded group of pass-catchers. Currently, London is the primary target. Meanwhile, veteran newcomers Hollins and Miller are the next best options. Hyatt’s speed and ability to stretch the field would be a valuable asset to the team. Of course, he needs to improve his consistency and route-running to become a more complete receiver.

3. Falcons shore up the backfield with Tank Bigsby

The Falcons require a sturdy power runner to provide depth behind Tyler Allgeier. Tank Bigsby is a suitable candidate who can also break the game open. Bigsby, who grew up near Atlanta, is a 6’0, 213-pound rusher who won SEC Freshman of the Year in 2020. He is also Auburn’s seventh-highest leading rusher of all time. He is among the top running backs available in the 2023 NFL Draft and has already had a positive formal interview with the Falcons at the Combine.

Throughout his three seasons with the Tigers, Bigsby maintained a consistent performance. He even averaged over 80 rushing yards per game and accumulated 2,903 yards on the ground with 25 touchdowns. In addition, he caught 62 passes for 448 yards in 35 career games. Despite the program’s instability, Bigsby’s presence was unwavering. He should be thrilled about the possibility of returning home to play for the Falcons.