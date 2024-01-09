Are the Falcons going to find the answer in Desmond Ridder over Lamar Jackson?

A lot of changes are set to be made for the Atlanta Falcons system in the offseason. They first had to let go of Arthur Smith to find the perfect mentor for the Desmond Ridder-led squad. There are no signs of other moves but they have been linked to Lamar Jackson. Arthur Blank was quick to dismiss their interest and regrets in not pursuing the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, via Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner.

“I don't think so. It's easy to say yes, given this year where he's been an incredible player,” Arthur Blank said, dispelling any notion of their interest in chasing Lamar Jackson.

They will have to stick with Desmond Ridder if they keep the same core in the offense but there seems to be no regret. The Falcons' big boss further explained why they did not make a move on the Ravens offensive engine, “We did not have the cap space. I think the coaching staff felt that we had an answer in Ridder. He's a younger player without that kind of contract.”

The Falcons have found some success with their current quarterback. Outputs of 2,836 passing yards with 12 touchdowns do not seem to be bad. If they give him a better line and his efficiency gets fixed, the Falcons may have a chance. At the end of the season, he tallied 12 interceptions with an 83.4 rating. There is a lot to be desired in his style of play. But, they can hopefully be changed by better coaching after the Arthur Smith firing.

Ridder is certainly not Jackson but he can be the next big answer in this Falcons offense.