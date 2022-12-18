By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Atlanta Falcons are facing their NFC South rival Saints in Week 15, but they’ll have to do so without their defensive coordinator Dean Pees. The Falcons’ veteran DC suffered an injury during pregame warm ups against New Orleans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Pees was carted off the field after colliding with a Saints’ player as both teams readied for the contest. The Falcons then released a statement, saying that Pees was transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing.

It appears a member of Falcons staff was just carted off the field. Didn’t see what happened. The person was being attended to by medical staff for a few minutes.

Dean Pees has been in the NFL since 2004 after a long college coaching career. He became a defensive coordinator for the Patriots in 2006. Prior to the Falcons, he has also served as defensive coordinator for the Ravens and Titans. Pees has two Super Bowl championship rings to his name.

Pees is currently in his second year with the Falcons. Atlanta’s defense has struggled, ranking 30th in the NFL by allowing 380.6 yards per game. They rank 22nd in run defense (129.5 yards per game) and 25th in pass defense (251.1 YPG).

Despite the Falcons’ defensive struggles, Pees is still a respected coordinator with almost two decades of NFL experience. Losing him means Atlanta won’t have a reliable leader on their side next to head coach Arthur Smith. In the Falcons’ press release, they announced Frank Bush would call defensive plays for the Falcons in Week 15. Bush is currently Atlanta’s linebackers coach.

No official injury has yet to be released on Pees. However, after having to be carted off the field, Atlanta is hopeful the veteran coach isn’t too hurt and will soon be coaching the Falcons’ defense again.