The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates to a four-year deal worth $16.005 million per year, according to Ian Rapoport.

The deal makes him the fourth highest-paid safety in NFL history. The deal includes $23 million in the first year, and $36 million in the first two years, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With the signing, the Falcons get a veteran safety who has experience on contending teams with the Bengals over the last two seasons.

Bates posted a 76.8 PFF grade with 50 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles and one forced fumble in 2023.

For the Bengals, this departure made sense with the players they have paid and need to pay in the future. Most notably, the trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins need to be signed in the future.

Joe Burrow is undoubtedly going to be signed long-term. Most would guess that Ja’Marr Chase would get re-signed long-term as well, as he is Burrow’s number one target. Tee Higgins is more up in the air, but Duke Tobin said he is not considering trading Higgins, after much speculation that they would. It would be logical to assume that the Bengals would like to retain Higgins long-term. He is in the final year of his rookie contract, so the Bengals will have to figure out a solution soon.

The Falcons are still trying to build after a 7-10 season. The future at quarterback is not set in stone, but Desmond Ridder is seen as the likely starter for Atlanta in 2023. With Jessie Bates in the fold, the Falcons hope to form a strong defense for the future.