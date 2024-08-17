The Atlanta Falcons have made the decision that rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be held out for the third preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. This news comes after the development that Penix did not suit up for Saturday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Sources: #Falcons rookie QB Michael Penix Jr will also be held out of Atlanta’s third preseason game,” Schultz wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “This comes after Penix did not suit up for today’s game.”

With this type of news, there is obviously speculation that was talked of a possible injury to Penix on social medial, but Falcons head coach Raheem Morris even spoke about the situation and clarified some aspects. According to Tori McElhaney of the team's website, Morris would say that they “saw enough” of Penix to the point where “we don't have to play him in the preseason.

“It was all about that. Last week we wanted to get him out there and get a feel for what he was in a live game, which we kind of already knew,” Morris said. “We wanted to see him be able to answer questions, talk about it on the sideline, go out there and execute, make mistakes and know what to do, we saw enough last week of Michael Penix in the live stuff and now we had the chance to mitigate him, and in practice, you know, we give him a bunch of live stuff in practice that you do everything that you would do in a game other than get hit.”

“We feel really good with where we're at with Michael,” Morris continued. “… Mike showed us, last week, enough that we don't have to play him in the preseason.”

Michael Penix Jr.'s entire Falcons preseason lasted five series

Penix's only playing time came in the first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins where he played five series, completing nine of his 16 pass attempts for 104 passing yards. Those statistics was enough for Morris and the Falcons to shut down Penix for the remaining of the preseason as he was on the sidelines and not in uniform for the loss to the Ravens Saturday, 13-12.

It remains to be seen when Penix will play next for Atlanta as Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Despite not playing, the Falcons next preseason game will be against the Jaguars next Friday in preparation for the Week 1 opener facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8.