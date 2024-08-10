Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris is pleased overall with how his rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. performed in the team's first preseason game. Penix threw for more than 100 yards in his debut contest, which the Falcons lost 20-13 to the Miami Dolphins.

“He wants one of those throws back that output he threw on the sideline, but he was able to through some progressions,” Morris said, per NFL.com. “He was able to progress. We get a little pass happy with him since he's a first-round quarterback. It was fun to see him go out there and execute some of the pass plays and we were able to get some of the stuff done. … Pretty much, a really good night for him and I was really pleased with what he was able to do.”

Penix finished 9-for-16 with his throws, for 106 passing yards. The young gunslinger has positive feelings about his performance on the field.

“It felt good to go out there and compete with my brothers,” Penix said. “Just having fun out there and playing the game I've been playing since I was 5-years-old. So, no nerves, no jitters, just ready to go.”

The quarterback was selected eighth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Penix's role with the Falcons

Penix is one of several quarterbacks taken in the 2024 draft's first round. Unlike several of the other gunslingers, the rookie isn't certain to start right away. Atlanta also brought in Kirk Cousins this offseason from Minnesota. Cousins is almost certain to be the starter in Week 1.

That doesn't mean Penix can't push him for the job, however. The quarterback led Washington football last season to a College Football Playoff championship game appearance. Washington entered that game undefeated, but lost to Michigan. Penix threw for more than 4,000 yards in each of his last two seasons of college football. He started his career at Indiana, before coming over to Washington.

There's pressure on the Falcons to do well. Atlanta has struggled since their epic meltdown in the 2017 Super Bowl. The team has missed the playoffs for the last several years, and Morris is tasked with turning the team around. He has done well as an assistant coach in the NFL, but not as a head coach. Atlanta may be his last chance to show that he can win in the league as a head coach.

The Falcons play their next NFL preseason game on August 17 against the Baltimore Ravens.