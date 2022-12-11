By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

With an eye on their future, the Atlanta Falcons reportedly are going to go from Marcus Mariota as their starter to rookie Desmon Ridder, beginning in Week 14‘s game against the New Orleans Saints on the road. But ahead of the Saints game, the Falcons made another decision on their quarterback room by adding Logan Woodside to the mix, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.

The decision to switch to Ridder from Mariota by the Falcons was apparently influenced by the losses Atlanta has incurred over the past few weeks. The Falcons are just 1-4 in their last five games and have lost both their previous two outings, the latest being a 19-16 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 13.

Woodside is not expected to see action anytime soon, as he’ll be nothing more than just insurance for the Falcons.

Woodside was selected in the seventh round (249th overall) by the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft. In two seasons with the Titans, Woodside made 11 appearances (zero starts) and came up with zero pass attempts and only four rushing yards on 13 carries from 2020 to 2021.

Ridder, meanwhile, was taken by the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Falcons are seemingly eager to see what exactly they have in Ridder, whom they had invested a third-round pick in the last draft with the hope that he’ll be a long-time answer under center for the team.

In four years in college with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Ridder threw for 10, 239 yards and rushed for 2,188 yards.