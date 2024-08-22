The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the busiest teams across the NFL this offseason, and even with the regular season just a few weeks away, they haven't slowed down. After recently signing Justin Simmons and trading for Matthew Judon, the Falcons managed to lock up one of their top players in A.J. Terrell on a long-term deal.

After getting selected with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Terrell immediately became one of Atlanta's starting cornerbacks, and he quickly turned himself into one of the best players in the league at the position. Now, he's getting paid like one of the best players at that spot, as he has agreed to a massive four-year, $81 million contract extension with the Falcons.

Falcons lock up A.J. Terrell on long-term deal

Terrell enjoyed a solid rookie campaign in 2020, but he really broke out in 2021, when he earned a spot on the All-Pro second team as a result of his strong play. Terrell didn't manage to reach those same heights in 2022 and 2023, but he is a lockdown corner who can erase the opposing team's best wide receiver when he's playing up to his potential.

Prior to this deal, Terrell was heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, so there was certainly an incentive for Atlanta to find a way to get a deal done before the start of the season. They have managed to do just that, making Terrell the second highest paid cornerback in the league, while also giving him the most guaranteed money ever in a deal for a corner at $65.8 million.

With Terrell extended now, Atlanta won't have to worry too much about the cornerback for the next few years. He can hold down one side of the field all by himself, which is an incredibly valuable thing for a defense to have. Add in Jessie Bates III and Simmons, who look like one of the top safety duos in the league, and it's safe to say that Atlanta's secondary is going to be good in 2024.

Now that this deal is finalized, all eyes are going to be on Terrell to see if he can play at the same level he was at during his All-Pro season back in 2021. That will obviously be a bit easier said than done, but it's clear that Terrell is one of the best corners in the league, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him put together a stellar body of work this upcoming season.