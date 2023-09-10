When the Atlanta Falcons selected Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, making him the highest-selected running back in five years, they were obviously hoping the Doak Walker Award winner could come in and make an impact immediately.

And on the first play of the second quarter during the Falcons' Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, the former Texas Longhorn did just that, breaking a scoreless tie with a nasty TD for his first NFL score.

Facing a 3rd & 4 on the Panthers' 11-yard line, Robinson took a pass from Atlanta QB Desmond Ridder three yards behind the line of scrimmage, and it initially looked like he'd take a loss on the play. But he then showed precisely why the Falcons selected him when they did.

Upon catching the pass, Robinson threw Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu to the ground, then bowled through both Shaq Thompson and Vonn Bell and waltzed into the end zone to give the Falcons the lead.

The reason Atlanta had such excellent field position was due to Bryce Young's first career interception. The Panthers, of course, were initially slated to pick ninth in this year's draft but traded up to No. 1, sending several draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears.

As the first quarter came to a close, Young was targeting tight end Hayden Hurst on 2nd & 16 from his own eight-yard line. But veteran safety Jessie Bates read the play perfectly and notched his first pick in an Atlanta uniform, thus setting up Bijan Robinson's first NFL touchdown.