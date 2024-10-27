On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons took the field for a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their disappointing home loss to the Seattle Seahawks a week ago. The first place spot in the NFC South was on the line on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, as both teams entered the game at 4-3, but with Atlanta technically in the lead due to their win over Tampa Bay three weeks ago at home on Thursday night football.

One subject of scrutiny for the Falcons this year has been tight end Kyle Pitts, who hasn't exactly performed up to the standards of a fourth overall pick thus far in his career. However, the former Florida Gator has started to turn that reputation around in recent weeks, and that continued in the first half on Sunday with two monster touchdown receptions from Kirk Cousins.

The outburst understandably had fantasy football managers everywhere thrilled–at least, those who have Pitts on their team.

“KYLE PITTS 2 receptions 85 yards 2 TDs 22.5 FANTASY POINTS IN THE FIRST HALF,” reported NFL Fantasy Football on X, formerly Twitter.

Barstool Sports referenced a famous meme from the NBA Dunk Contest in capturing fantasy football managers' elation.

Pitts' second touchdown of the game got a bit dicey, as the star tight end broke away from the defense and started cruising toward the end zone, but then slowed down before reaching the goal line, allowing Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. to catch up with him and knock the ball out.

Thankfully for the Falcons, replay review confirmed that the ball was knocked out after it had already crossed the plane, giving Pitts and the Falcons their second touchdown of the game.

In any case, hopefully, Pitts will learn from that near mishap while continuing to produce at an elite level.