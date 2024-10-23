ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The two top teams in the NFC South square off as the Atlanta Falcons visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Falcons-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

The Falcons come into the game sitting at 4-3 on the year. They started the season at 1-2 but then would win three straight games, including a two-point win over the Saints and a six-point victory over the Buccaneers. Still, last time out was a struggle. The Falcons would fall to the Seahawks 34-14. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are also 4-3 on the year. They opened up the season 3-1, but since then have lost to the Falcons, beat the Saints, and fell to the Ravens last time out. The Buccaneers lost more than just the game last time out. Both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were lost to injury.

Here are the Falcons-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Buccaneers Odds

Atlanta Falcons: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 45.5 (-118)

Under: 45.5 (-104)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Falcons are 15th in the NFL in points per game while sitting seventh in yards per game this year. They are 16th in rushing yards per game while sitting fifth in passing yards per game this year. Kirk Cousins leads the way for the Falcons. He has completed 162 of 242 passes this year for 1,830 yards. He has ten touchdowns and seven interceptions this year.

The top target for the Falcons has been Drake London. London has brought in 44 receptions on 62 targets for 491 yards and five touchdowns. Further, Darnell Mooney has been great this year as well. He has 32 receptions this year for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, Kyle Pitts has 25 receptions for 328 yards and a touchdown this year. In the running game, Bijan Robinson has led the way. He has run the ball 103 times for 483 yards and four touchdowns this year. Tyler Allgeier has also been solid this year. He has run the ball 56 times for 319 yards and a touchdown on the season.

The Falcons are 22nd in the NFL in opponent points per game this year while sitting 17th in opponent yards per game. They are 24th against the rush, but sit 13th against the pass this year. The Falcons have had trouble getting to the quarterback this year. They have just six sacks on the year, with Grady Jarrett and Matthew Judon leading the way with just 1.5 sacks each. Jarrett has five tackles for a loss, while Judon has two and two pass breakups.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Buccaneers are fourth in the NFL in points per game this year while sitting 5th in yards per game. They are eighth in rushing yards per game while sitting seventh in passing yards per game. Baker Mayfield leads the way for the Buccaneers offense. He has completed 70.5 percent of his passes this year for 1,859 yards. Further, he has 18 touchdown passes this year, while having seven interceptions this year. He has been sacked 20 times this year. Mayfield also has two rushing touchdowns on the year.

Still, the receiving game could struggle in this one. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will be out. With that, 76 receptions, 911 yards, and 11 touchdowns missing from the offense. That also leaves Cade Otton as the top target. Otton has 27 receptions for 263 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, the top receiver is Sterling Shepard. He has just eight receptions for 93 yards while Jalen McMillan has six receptions for 74 yards. Both have one touchdown. In the running game, Bucky Irving leads the way. He has run for 351 yards and three scores. He also has 13 receptions for 124 yards. Finally, Rachaas White has 61 carries for 227 yards.

The Buccaneers are 28th in the NFL in opponent points per game, while sitting 31st in opponent yards per game. They are 19th against the rush while sitting 29th against the pass. LaVonte David leads the way. He has three sacks this year with four tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, an interception, and two forced fumbles. Further, Zyon McCollum has been great, with ten pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Final Falcons-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

The Falcons are the favorite in terms of odds in this midseason NFL game. The Falcons are just 3-4 against the spread this year, but 2-2 when the favorite. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are 4-3 against the spread this year but did not cover the last time they faced the Falcons. A lot has changed for the Buccaneers since the last game though. Their top two targets are out, and nearly half of the receiving yards on the season. Expect the Buccaneers to struggle on offense in this one. Take the Falcons.

Final Falcons-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Flacons -2.5 (-110)