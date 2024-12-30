The Atlanta Falcons are still alive in the NFC South playoff hunt. Atlanta suffered a brutal overtime loss against Washington on Sunday night which makes their chances of winning the division much lower. However, there is still a path for the Falcons to win the division and make the postseason next week. Falcons fans also have some reasons for optimism after Sunday's performance from their rookie quarterback.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. shared a message from WR Drake London that should have fans excited. London told Penix Jr. that they will continue to grow and get better from here as they have more time on the field with each other, per Will McFadden.

Penix Jr. also admitted that he missed some throws on Sunday that he would normally make. The hope is that they he and London will continue improving together.

The rookie went 19-of-35 for 223 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. He may not have put on a show like Jayden Daniels, but he did enough to guide his team to overtime.

London was Penix Jr.'s primary target all night long. He targeted London 13 times, which led all Falcons receivers. London hauled in seven of those targets for 106 yards. Penix Jr.'s lone touchdown pass went to Kyle Pitts.

Falcons fans have a lot to be excited about for the future of the franchise.

How the Falcons can still make the playoffs after losing on SNF

The worst part about Sunday Night Football for the Falcons is that they gave up control of their own destiny.

There is still a path for the Falcons to clinch the final playoff spot in the NFC in Week 18. However, they will need some help from a division rival.

Atlanta's only chance to clinch a division title requires them to beat the Panthers in Week 18. They also need to hope for the Saints to beat the Buccaneers in Week 18. Tampa Bay is currently at the top of the division, so if they win next week then they will clinch the division.

“Control what your controllables are,” Atlanta coach Raheem Morris said about the team's situation heading into Week 18. “Go out there and win our football game. That’s all we can do. Everything else is out of our control. Those things don’t matter. Thing we got to do is prepare for this football game. Prepare for the Panthers.”

Atlanta has a good chance to win against the Panthers. However, they may not be able to count on a banged up Saints squad to give them an assist.

Regardless, the biggest game of the year for the Falcons should be their January 5th game against the Panthers.