With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the NFC playoff picture is beginning to take shape, but much remains unsettled. Only two teams, the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles, have clinched playoff spots, leaving the other five seeds up for grabs. It’s shaping up to be a thrilling race that could come down to the final week.

The Lions and Eagles have dominated their respective divisions for most of the season, but both will need to fend off surging rivals to secure their positions. Meanwhile, the NFC West and NFC South continue to shift dramatically. The Los Angeles Rams managed to hold onto their lead in the NFC West this week, but in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons reclaimed the division lead from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had taken it just a few weeks ago.

The Falcons got some unexpected help in their quest for the division crown. The Dallas Cowboys, eliminated from playoff contention just before their Sunday Night Football game, decided to play spoilers. They delivered an upset victory over the Buccaneers, knocking Tampa Bay out of the playoff picture—for now.

With the NFC playoff race narrowing and the regular season winding down, here’s a closer look at how the standings are shaping up as the final weeks approach.

1. Detroit Lions (13-2, 1st in NFC North)

As beat up as the Lions are, they didn't let the division rival Chicago Bears overtake them in Week 16. In fact, they made history, earning their first 13-win season in franchise history. Detroit remains unbeaten against NFC North foes this season. However, a regular season finale against the Vikings awaits in a couple weeks.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3, 1st in NFC East)

The Eagles 10 game winning streak came to an end in Week 16. Philadelphia was outscored 22-12 in the second half, with all of those points from Washington coming in the fourth quarter. It didn't help matters that the Eagles lost Jalen Hurts to concussion protocol and were forced to sub in Kenny Pickett.

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-6, 1st in NFC West)

The Rams have scored under 20 points in their last two games, yet they've also allowed just 15 combined points during that span are 2-0 and are on a four game winning streak overall. In Week 16, they went into New York to take down the Jets, while increasing their division lead in the process.

4. Atlanta Falcons (8-7, 1st in NFC South)

Everything seemed to go right for the Falcons in Week 16, including rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s promising debut. Atlanta cruised to a 34-7 victory over the Giants and benefited from the Cowboys upsetting the Buccaneers. With the win and Tampa Bay's loss, the Falcons regained the NFC South lead, holding the tiebreaker due to their head-to-head advantage, according to ESPN.

5. Minnesota Vikings (13-2, 2nd in NFC North)

Sam Darnold continued to shine and strengthen his MVP candidacy after leading the Vikings to a hard-fought victory in a hostile environment in Week 16. Minnesota edged out the Seahawks 27-24, with Darnold delivering a clutch go-ahead touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. The Vikings are proving to be a major contender in the NFC playoff picture.

6. Green Bay Packers (10-4, 3rd in NFC North)

The Packers hold onto the No. 6 seed, with a convincing win over the Saints on Monday Night Football. With the win they clinched a spot in the NFC playoffs.

7. Washington Commanders (10-5, 2nd in NFC East)

The Commanders made a strong statement with a crucial comeback win over the Eagles to keep their division hopes alive. Despite throwing two interceptions, Jayden Daniels lit up the scoreboard with five touchdown passes, leading Washington to a thrilling 36-33 victory over Philadelphia. The Commanders remain steady in the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture, but their hopes of claiming the division crown are still alive.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7, 2nd in NFC South)

After reclaiming the NFC South a couple of weeks ago due to the Falcons’ struggles, the Buccaneers handed it right back to Atlanta. Baker Mayfield did everything he could to keep Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes alive and push the Falcons out of the NFC picture. However, costly turnovers caused by the Cowboys’ defense proved to be the difference. Now, the Buccaneers must hope for some misfortune to befall Atlanta in the coming weeks to regain their spot.

9. Seattle Seahawks (8-7, 2nd in NFC West)

A Geno Smith touchdown pass to AJ Barner with just over four minutes remaining seemed poised to seal a victory for the Seahawks. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, as the Vikings responded with a score on the ensuing drive. Seattle's hopes were further dashed when they missed a field goal and threw an interception on their final drives. The Seahawks now find themselves needing some good fortune to secure one of the top seven seeds in the NFC playoff picture.