With playoff implications for both teams riding on the results of Sunday Night Football in Week 17, Washington Commanders fans and Atlanta Falcons fans were all across social media, showcasing their passion for their respective teams. And once the Commanders won following a thrilling end, that buzz grew even bigger.

After driving down the field to tie the game up with just over two minutes left, chaos ensued following the Falcons' failed wildcat attempt.

Then, after Penix found Kyle Pitts for his first touchdown since Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, social media blew up.

As if that wasn't enough, this game was just getting started.

After tying the game up 24-24, the Commanders' offense failed to get a first down, punting the ball with less than a minute remaining.

However, once Penix found Mooney for a 25-yard gain, he was kept in bounds and the clock continued to run.

Many social media users went to their platform of choice, voicing their confusion with Raheem Morris' decision to forego calling a timeout with less than a minute on the clock.

Ari Meirov did a nice job summing up how most fans felt in his post on X.

“Why on earth did the #Falcons not use a timeout?!?”

Meirov wasn't the only one to question the Falcons' clock management, however.

Even former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus caught a stray shot in this game.

However, that's not where the fun ended in this game.

After Penix led the Falcons into field goal range, setting Riley Patterson up for a game-winning 56-yard field goal.

As time expired, Patterson's kick landed short of the back end zone line, sending this game into overtime. As hard as it might be to believe it, social media had their fun with this, too.

Since Patterson's kick was no good, this game required overtime.

The Washington Commanders wasted no time, as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led his offense down the field on a 12-play, 70-yard game-winning drive. The cap at the end of the scoring drive was a two-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to tight end Zach Ertz, which — shockingly — kept the social media fire roaring.

Common online troll BarryOnHere commented on the Falcons' collapse far before it even happened, hinting at another infamous blunder from the Falcons.

“I can't believe the Falcons are blowing a lead in an important game,” Barry wrote. “I really can't believe it.”

Following Barry's comment, these were some of the best reactions following the Commanders' game-winning drive in overtime, including a submission from the winning team's account.

And with the Commanders clinching a wild-card spot in the playoffs with their win, the Falcons' pathway to the playoffs just got a bit tougher.