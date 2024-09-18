Falcons coach Raheem Morris spoke to the media following the team’s nail-biting Week 2 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, where wide receiver Drake London became the center of attention after a post-touchdown celebration that led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. London’s game-winning catch was the highlight of the night, but his celebration — mimicking the motion of shooting a gun — resulted in a 15-yard penalty, pushing back the extra point attempt and adding an extra layer of drama to the game’s final moments.

Morris was quick to defend his young receiver, clarifying that London’s actions were simply a result of overwhelming excitement. “Initially I didn’t see it,” Morris explained. “I guess it was the use of a weapon, how people interpreted that as a penalty. Drake is a great kid. His intent was not as a use of a weapon. He probably was shooting t-shirts into the stands, to be honest with you, because he’s just that kind of a guy. He was excited. He got excited. He’s one of those guys that plays with great energy. He immediately apologized on sight before I got a chance to correct him.”

Drake London's celebration penalty adds drama, but Koo’s clutch kick seals Falcons’ victory

Though the penalty briefly increased tension, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo delivered under pressure, nailing the 48-yard extra point to secure the win. Despite the mistake, Raheem Morris emphasized that Drake London realized what he had done and took responsibility for it right away. The coach was confident that London had learned from the experience and would avoid such celebrations in the future.

In the end, London’s celebration became a minor blip in what was otherwise a breakout moment in his young career, and the Falcons came away with an exciting win, thanks to both London’s big play and Koo’s clutch kick.

Looking ahead, Morris expressed confidence in his team's ability to move forward as they prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, this Sunday in Atlanta. Morris made it clear the Falcons are ready for the challenge.