The Philadelphia Eagles could put out the fire of Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. The Eagles had strong odds to win. However, after a back-and-forth contest, the Falcons won 22-21 following a game-winning drive that saw Cousins help Atlanta gain the late advantage. Cousins' earlier Darnell Mooney connection got fans talking earlier in the night, and the discussion continued after his clutch ending.

After being down 19-15 with less than two minutes left, Cousins and the Falcons drove down the field and gave themselves a shot to score. Cousins found Drake London in the corner of the end zone to give Atlanta the final lead and the win. As a result, social media is embracing Cousins as a go-getter when it matters most:

“Kirk Cousins done turned into Tom Brady that s*** was crazy,” one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a flame emoji.

“One of the most efficient game-winning drives I’ve ever watched. Got down the field and scored in like 35 seconds, Eagles defense was lost out there,” another fan added.

“Haters gonna get really quiet after that,” another added.

The irony is Cousins struggled at the beginning of the game, throwing a few inaccurate passes. However, he showed up when it mattered most and helped his team get the win. He finished Monday night's matchup with 241 yards and two touchdowns.

Eagles fans were disappointed with their team's failure to contain Cousins and the Falcons down the stretch:

“Kirk Cousins was able to sit back and put his feet up in the pocket all night, especially during that game-winning drive. No pressure whatsoever,” one fan commented

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot got in on the reactions as well, giving Cousins a warm embracement as the QB walked back to the locker room after the game, as shown by Mike Garafolo:

Atlanta improved to 1-1 with their road victory. They look to ride the momentum of their win into their next matchup in Week 3.