The Falcons are meeting with Mike Vrabel today

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly interviewing former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at their facility today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Falcons have now met with Mike Vrabel and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero today. This comes after a report that the team was meeting with Jim Harbaugh for a second interview today, that was then walked back and reported that it would take place at a later date. Regardless, the Falcons are turning over every stone with this coaching hire, as they seemingly are not done with interviewing candidates.

It has been viewed for much of the process that the Falcons were the most likely destination for former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. That still might be the case, but it is very much up in the air. It will be interesting to see if the Bill Belichick noise was legitimate, or if the Falcons go in another direction with someone like Vrabel or even Jim Harbaugh.

The Falcons are seemingly interested in trying to win right away. There is decent talent on the team, but the quarterback position is a question mark. There has been some speculation that being interested in Belichick could bring a veteran like Kirk Cousins into play this offseason as well.

Regardless, we have a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the coaching openings in the NFL, with the Falcons and other teams that are looking to fill their positions. Only time will tell who will be on the sideline for the Falcons next season.