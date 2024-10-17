As the weeks roll on in fantasy football, kickers become more and more important. As game-winning field goals and 60-yard bombs continue to go in, there are also teams losing because of their kicker. You must make sure that your squad is not losing because of your choice at the position. With Week 6 behind us, let's look at our Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

There are only two teams on bye this week, there aren't many teams needing a new kicker. There is a change at our number one spot, however, as Brandon Aubrey and the Cowboys are off. After he scored all of their points in a blowout loss to the Lions, he will be back in the top spot when he gets back. Cairo Santos and the Bears are also off the schedule this week.

The four teams who were on a bye last week added some players back into the fold. There are also two new kicker battles brewing in the AFC East that fantasy football managers should keep an eye on. With all of that considered, let's begin our Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 7

With Aubrey out of the conversation this week, Chris Boswell takes the top spot in our fantasy football kicker rankings. The Steelers' offense is undergoing a change at quarterback, which bodes well for Boswell. He has hit 26 of his 27 kicks this season and should continue that this week. The Jets' defense has been solid but has let up plenty of field goal drives. With Russell Wilson shaking off the rust, Boswell could put up a big number.

The Texans' offense did not miss a stride in their first game without Nico Collins in Week 6. They put up over 40 points on the Patriots' defense but have a bigger challenge against the Packers this week. Kai'imi Fairbairn continues to be one of the best kickers in the league and Lambeau Field should be no problem for him. He will put up a big fantasy football number for the high-flying Texans.

The Bengals' offense took a long time to get rolling in their Week 6 matchup against the Giants. Joe Burrow rumbled in for a touchdown and they put up a fourth-quarter score to take the win. Evan McPherson did not get much opportunity, but this week should be different. Fantasy football managers should lock him in as Joe Burrow takes advantage of a floundering Browns team.

Sleeper kickers for Week 7

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 and come off the bye as the top team in the NFC. They face the Detroit Lions in a massive NFC North battle in Michigan. Fantasy football managers should expect Will Reichard to shine in this game. Sam Darnold and the offense have had an extra week to recover and prepare and the Lions are without Aidan Hutchinson. Their offense should succeed, which means Reichard will too.

In the same matchup. Jake Bates should succeed as well. Two dome kickers working in a dome in a massive game is great news for fantasy football managers. The Lions' offense has been dominant in their last two games and they will face their biggest test against the Vikings. Brian Flores has been the most-talked-about coordinator this season and will force field goals in this matchup.

Colts' kicker Matt Gay is only claimed in 18% of ESPN fantasy football leagues heading into Week 7. Indy faces the Dolphins at home and they do not have a serviceable quarterback playing right now. The Colts have two in Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco who will move the ball no matter who is playing. If you need a kicker, go grab Gay before Week 7 begins.

Bust kickers for Week 7

We recommended fading Greg Zeurlein heading into Week 6 and it played out exactly as expected. He missed two field goals in the Jets' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Monday night. His name value is keeping him employed on the Jets and fantasy football teams but the reality is that he has not made a field goal over 40 yards all year. Three kickers were brought into practice to try out for the team, so his run could be coming to an end.

Tyler Bass also missed multiple kicks in Monday's game and the Bills brought Lucas Havrisik onto their practice squad. He missed a kick at the end of the Divisional Round against the Chiefs and he has not been the same since. The team needs the kicking position to improve before the weather changes in Buffalo. Being the Bills kicker is tough because of the wind and snow and Bass has not even gotten to that part of the season yet.

The 49ers have signed another new kicker after Matthew Wright got hurt at the end of last week's game. Anders Carlson is now on the team and he was brutal for the Packers last season. While the offense is getting healthy and the defense is dominant, the special teams have been rough for the Niners this year. Do not pick up Carlson for their matchup with a tough Chiefs defense.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Will Reichard, MIN (v DET)

11. Jason Myers, SEA (@ ATL)

10. Justin Tucker, BAL (@ TB)

9. Harrison Butker, KC (@ SF)

8. Austin Seibert, WSH (v CAR)

7. Will Lutz, DEN (@ NO)

6. Blake Grupe, NO (v DEN)

5. Chase McLaughlin, TB (v BAL)

4. Younghoe Koo, ATL (v SEA)

3. Evan McPherson, CIN (@ CLE)

2. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ GB)

1. Chris Boswell, PIT (v NYJ)