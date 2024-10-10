Fantasy football conversation has centered around kickers during the 2024 season. With more and more guys hitting from 60 yards and further, finding that guy who can explode is a tough task. Our Week 5 rankings held up pretty well so if you are looking for some help, here are our Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

Bye weeks continue and a few notable kickers are unavailable for managers this week. Both 5-0 teams, the Vikings and Chiefs, do not have games this weekend. Will Reichard and Harrison Butker have both been solid fantasy football kickers this season. If you need a new kicker because of those byes, we have the list for you.

The top spot will surprise nobody, but Jake Moody's injury has shaken up our kicker rankings. With that said, let's dive into our Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 6

To absolutely nobody's surprise, Brandon Aubrey remains in our top spot in the kicker rankings. He has missed kicks in consecutive weeks, which certainly has surprised fantasy football managers. The Cowboys face a Lions defense that struggled against the Seahawks in their last game. Expect Aubrey to be back to himself kicking indoors against a poor defense.

Chris Boswell remains in the second spot after another solid performance. He hit his only field goal and both extra-point attempts in the Steelers' loss to the Cowboys. Another great kicker with a dome game comes into play here. Boswell and the Steelers are on the road to face the Raiders, which should lead to a lot of made kicks for the team.

With Jake Moody out for Thursday night's game, we have a change on the podium. Kai'imi Fairbairn slots in at number three for a variety of reasons. The Texans do not have Nico Collins for the next four games, which means more red-zone field-goal opportunities for Fairbairn. They are playing the Patriots, who have been terrible on defense this season. And CJ Stroud appears to be rounding into form. Expect big numbers for Fairbairn this week.

Sleeper kickers for Week 6

Cam Little was drafted by the Jaguars this year, one of the few kickers drafted at all in 2024. He has only missed one kick all year and had his best week against the Colts. After a trip over the Atlantic Ocean, the Jaguars hope their offensive momentum can continue against the Bears. His first week on the list comes before a big matchup.

Blake Grupe is owned in just 14% of ESPN leagues despite his solid numbers. Derek Carr's absence should not impact him too much as long as Spencer Rattler can get the team into field goal range. The Buccaneers' defense struggled to stop the Falcons' offense last week and the Saints should take advantage.

Matt Gay just missed our list but is a solid option for those needing a new kicker this week. Joe Flacco has been very good replacing the injured Anthony Richardson as the Colts' quarterback. The Titans defense has not been great this year and they should be able to move the ball on them. Gay's fantasy football numbers should follow suit.

Bust kickers for Week 6

Continue to fade Greg Zuerlein in fantasy football. The Jets kicker hit his only field goal of the Vikings' game, but it was once again from inside of 40 yards. Distance pays in fantasy and Zuerlein has not hit from outside of 40 this year. With many of your opponents racking up points on long kicks, you cannot afford to have Zuerlein as your kicker.

Dustin Hopkins is a solid kicker but the Browns' offense is among the worst in the league. He has not produced for fantasy football managers all season long mostly because Deshaun Watson can't get the team into his range. Do not expect that to change against the Eagles, who had two solid defensive performances before their bye.

The rise of the Giants' offense might have you considering Greg Joseph for your kicker role. Even with a putrid Bengals' defense coming into town on Sunday, this is not a great pickup. Daniel Jones has struggled at home this year and Joseph will likely lose his job once Graham Gano comes back. Stay away from Joseph on the waiver wire.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Cam Little, JAX (v CHI (London))

11. Jason Myers, SEA (v SF)

10. Justin Tucker, BAL (v WSH)

9. Austin Seibert, WSH (@ BAL)

8. Will Lutz, DEN (v LAC)

7. Blake Grupe, NO (v TB)

6. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ NO)

5. Younghoe Koo, ATL (@ CAR)

4. Evan McPherson, CIN (@ NYG)

3. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ NE)

2. Chris Boswell, PIT (@ LV)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (v DET)