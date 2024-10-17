On paper, things are going well for the Buffalo Bills. They are 4-2, in first place in the AFC East, and just beat the Jets in primetime. Their kicking situation, however, could be improved. Tyler Bass missed two kicks in Monday's win, so the Bills brought kicker Lucas Havrisik onto their practice squad before Week 7's matchup with the Titans.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the signing on Thursday.

“The Bills have brought in some competition for kicker Tyler Bass, signing Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad. GM Brandon Beane said this week while Bass has struggled some, ‘We want him to be our guy.'”

The issues for Bass can be traced back to the end of the 2023 season. He missed a field goal in the AFC Divisional Round that ended their game against the Chiefs. The Bills went home early again despite having a chance to take a fourth-quarter lead. This year, he has missed three field goals and two extra points.

The competition for Bass is not exactly strong. Havrisik has only attempted 20 kicks in his NHL career and made 15. He also went 19-22 on extra points in eight games with the 2023 Los Angeles Rams. That proves what Beane said about wanting Bass to be their guy. It is not a true competition, but it might give Bass the boost he needs.

Bills improving their roster despite first-place start

The Bills are beginning to run away with the AFC East. They are two games clear of the Jets and 1.5 games ahead of the Miami Dolphins with road wins over both of them already. Josh Allen and the offense got a big reinforcement on Tuesday in wide receiver Amari Cooper. The wide receiver immediately becomes a top option on the attack.

Rookie Keon Coleman has struggled to acclimate to the NFL. He has made a few nice catches, including two touchdowns, but has not been the top option they needed him to be post-Stefon Diggs. The front office knew a move needed to be made and, after missing out on Davante Adams, acquired Cooper.

If they have a number-one wide receiver and a great kicker, the Bills will be on the level of the Chiefs and Ravens in the AFC. Their season right now is defined by a blowout loss to the Ravens and confounding coaching decisions in a loss to the Texans. Both of those teams will be on their path to the Super Bowl in the AFC playoffs and the season did not start out well in that department.