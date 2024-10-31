As the fantasy football matchups continue to get more important, kickers get more important. Maximizing your point total from the bottom of your lineup is key to making the playoffs and winning a championship. Guys are hitting from 60 yards and guys are losing their jobs, so make sure you get your choice right. Here are our Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

Bye weeks take out one great fantasy football kicker option. Chris Boswell and the Steelers are off this week, taking our number two kicker from last week off the board. The 49ers are also on bye, but their kicker situation is everchanging and should not be on your radar. Because the Niners are off, there are no kicker injuries to report. Graham Gano and Michael Badgley remain out and on injured reserve.

Before Week 9 begins with a spooky Thursday night matchup, let's look at our fantasy football kicker rankings!

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 9

Brandon Aubrey remains in the top spot of our fantasy football kicker rankings despite the inept Dallas offense. The Cowboys could not score for the first three quarters on Sunday night but finally got rolling in the fourth quarter. While Aubrey was not a huge part of it, they should put together some field goal drives against the Falcons.

The Texans have suffered tremendous wide receiver injuries, most recently to Stefon Diggs, and are on a short week in Week 9. Against a Jets defense that has been solid at points, expect Houston to need a few field goals. And when they need field goals, they make them with Kai'imi Fairbairn. The kicker battle in this game is very lopsided.

The Falcons are in a dome against an injured Cowboys defense with a chance to pull away in the NFC South with a win. With Younghoe Koo kicking the ball for Atlanta, they will have a great chance to win this game. Could it be a field goal fest between the Cowboys and Falcons on Sunday afternoon? Koo and Aubrey are certainly hoping so, as are their fantasy football managers.

Sleeper kickers for Week 9

Daniel Carlson is only claimed in 3% of ESPN fantasy football leagues, which is understandable considering how bad the Raiders are. Gardner Minshew is not anyone's idea of a franchise quarterback but the Bengals defense is terrible, which provides a good matchup for Carlson. Expect the kicker to boot a couple of red zone field goals through as the Raiders cannot score but the Bengals cannot stop anyone.

Will Reichard is claimed in about one-third of ESPN fantasy football leagues despite his dynamic rookie season. The Vikings' kicker has four ten-point performances this season and the Colts' defense is not spectacular. Even with Joe Flacco, the Vikings should be able to control the ball and score in this matchup. That should lead to a great performance from Reichard.

Brandon McManus has made a game-winning field goal in each of his two games with the Green Bay Packers. After Brayden Narveson was cut, they brought the veteran in and it has worked. Fantasy managers who are scrambling for a kicker should land on McManus.

Bust kickers for Week 9

The Titans have been brutal on offense and Nick Folk has suffered in fantasy football. Even against a poor Patriots defense, don't expect Tennessee's offense to struggle again in Week 9. No matter what your kicker situation is, it is not worth picking up Folk. As the weather gets colder, do not expect Folk to get any better.

With just hours to go before Thursday Night Football, the Jets have not announced their kicker yet. Greg Zuerlein is on injured reserve and Riley Patterson and Spencer Shrader were signed to the practice squad. Do not pick up either of these players before the game on Thursday night. Their form is questionable and the Jets do not have good special teams at all.

The Saints' defense has been poor this year but have a bounce-back opportunity against the Panthers in Week 9. To save their season, they must dominate the Panthers and that will take away points from Eddie Pinero. While Bryce Young looked slightly better in Week 9, he is still a quarterback that defenses can feast on, and that will continue.

Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Will Reichard, MIN (v IND)

11. Justin Tucker, BAL (v DEN)

10. Harrison Butker, KC (v TB)

9. Jake Bates, DET (@ GB)

8. Will Lutz, DEN (@ BAL)

7. Cameron Dicker, LAC (@ CLE)

6. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ KC)

5. Evan McPherson, CIN (v LV)

4. Austin Seibert, WSH (@ NYG)

3. Younghoe Koo, ATL (v DAL)

2. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ NYJ)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ ATL)