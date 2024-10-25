Kickers continue to be a big conversation in fantasy football circles. Whether it's guys who can make 60-yard bombs or players who have not hit from beyond 40, your kicker has impacted your season. Don't let the wrong guy ruin your playoff chances by checking out this list. Let's look at our Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

There is no one on a bye week in Week 8. Everyone is available if you need a new kicker and those who have a 49ers guy might. Jake Moody and Matthew Wright were out last week and Anders Carlson made his NFL return. He missed another extra point in the game, showing that he is not a great fantasy football option. Graham Gano and Matt Prater are still hurt as well, with the Giants and Cardinals on their second options.

Week 8 kicker rankings

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 8

The Cowboys are back from their bye which means Brandon Aubrey is back in the top spot of the kicker rankings. His unlimited range could come into play as a sputtering Cowboys offense plays a strong 49ers defense. And Dallas has a significant kicking advantage in this game given the injury concerns on the other side. Fantasy football managers should expect big numbers from Aubrey.

Chris Boswell had a great week atop the kicker rankings, as he led the position in fantasy football scoring. The Steelers play the Giants at home in primetime this week and he should have a similar performance. If Russell Wilson's excellent play continues, Boswell's fantasy production will continue to rise.

The Texans are missing their top wide receiver and the offense suffered for it. Kai'imi Fairbairn fantasy managers have not suffered, however, as the field goals have been pouring in. The Colts' defense has been poor this year and Fairbairn is back in a dome, leading to a big day for the kicker.

Sleeper kickers for Week 8

Jake Bates has not been the best fantasy football kicker this season largely because Dan Campbell hates field goals. But this week, lock him into your lineup because their offense should dominate the Titans. With plenty of extra points and maybe a field goal, Bates will rack up points for your team and the Lions.

Deshaun Watson is out for the season and the Browns offense will likely take a step forward with Jameis Winston. That is a good sign for Dustin Hopkins who should see his usage increase. The Ravens' defense has not been as good as last year and Winston should move the ball, leading to more fantasy football points for Hopkins.

Joey Slye has been a solid kicker for the New England Patriots this season and this might finally be the week to play him in fantasy football. They host the Jets in Drake Maye's first start against a division opponent. The Patriots' offense has been better under Maye and the Jets' defense is ravaged by injuries. Expect Slye to hit a couple of long field goals in this game.

Bust kickers for Week 8

It is time to get Greg Zuerlein off your fantasy football team. He is still starting in over 40% of ESPN leagues despite not having a field goal over 40 yards all season. He is 31st in points by kickers and that won't improve even against a bad Patriots' defense. Aaron Rodgers has been making moves behind the scenes all season so don't be surprised if the kicker is next.

The Raiders are slowly devolving into a doormat in the AFC. Aidan O'Connell's injury means Gardner Minshew is back at quarterback just in time for a matchup with the undefeated Chiefs. Vegas is the last team to beat Kansas City, but their 12 wins since have not been matched by the Raiders. Don't expect Daniel Carlson to do much in fantasy football this week.

Andy Dalton is on the injury report and Bryce Young is back under center in Carolina. If you were rolling with Eddie Piniero at fantasy football kicker, stop that experiment this week. They face a tough Broncos defense on the road which is not a soft landing spot for the second-year quarterback. Don't expect great results from Piniero in this game.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Will Reichard, MIN (@ LAR)

11. Justin Tucker, BAL (@ CLE)

10. Harrison Butker, KC (@ LV)

9. Will Lutz, DEN (v CAR)

8. Blake Grupe, NO (@ LAC)

7. Austin Seibert, WSH (v CHI)

6. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ ATL)

5. Evan McPherson, CIN (v PHI)

4. Younghoe Koo, ATL (@ TB)

3. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (v IND)

2. Chris Boswell, PIT (v NYG)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ SF)