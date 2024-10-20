Down 22-21 and in the final seconds of the Green Bay Packers' game against the Houston Texans, kicker Brandon McManus, who was signed to the team just days earlier, nailed a 45-yard field goal for the win, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

It's a bit of good kicking news for the Packers, who've experienced more downs than ups at the position over the last couple of years. McManus was being investigated for a sexual assault lawsuit earlier in the season. It wasn't until those issues were cleared up before a team like the Packers felt comfortable signing him.

Packers may have finally found their kicker

Green Bay released Brayden Narveson, who struggled this season after being brought in on cut day before the season. He had only made 12-of-17 field goals this year and his 70.6 conversion rate ranked second-to-last upon his release.

McManus should stick around for the Packers, even if he is a bit past his prime. The 31-year-old converted 30-of-37 field goals (81.1%) for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. A solid, but not great percentage.

The former Super Bowl champion expressed gratitude for having another chance to be back in the league, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“It's been a difficult time these last couple of months,” McManus said on Wednesday via ESPN. “I'm happy that it's in the past now. I was hoping and working hard for another opportunity. I'm extremely grateful for the Green Bay Packers for giving me that next chance to come back out here and play the game I love.”

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the team relied on the NFL's investigation to determine whether to sign McManus.

“I think for us really obviously he wouldn't be available right now if those accusations weren't out there,” Gutekunst said. “But I think the league did a really thorough investigation, and we leaned on that as we went through it. I'm not going to go into a lot of the details, but we feel very, very comfortable with the acquisition.

“I had a really good conversation with Brandon last night … and his agent Drew Rosenhaus as we kind of — last week when these things got cleared up within the league and he got past some other things — those conversations kind of just picked up,” Gutekunst said. “We wanted to make sure that we did our due diligence. Again, we feel really good about where we sit right now. We're excited to get him out there.”