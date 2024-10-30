The New York Jets went all in on winning in the 2024 season. Unfortunately, it things have not gone according to plan. New York is 2-6 heading into Week 9 and their season is all but over. Desperate moves like firing head coach Robert Saleh and trading for Davante Adams did not do the trick. Perhaps the team's latest roster moves can actually move the needle on the field.

The Jets have added a pair of new kickers to their practice squad. New York signed both Riley Patterson and Spencer Shrader on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. One of these two kickers will take over kicking duties for Thursday Night Football against the Texans.

New York's current kicker, Greg Zuerlein, will effectively be benched for poor performance. Zuerlein has not made a kick of over 40 yards this season, so it makes sense that the Jets would seek additional options at the position.

The Jets tried out a handful of kickers on Tuesday, including Zane Gonzalez, Brayden Narveson, Andre Szmyt, and Cade York in addition to Patterson and Shrader.

It is good to see the Jets making a change at kicker after Greg Zuerlein clearly was not working out. However, Jets fan could easily be wondering if making a change on special teams will have any impact on their floundering season.

Former Jets GM lays out plan for team to move on from Aaron Rodgers

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum recently explained why he believes that New York should move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

Tannenbaum compared Rodgers to other “skill-diminished athletes” like Brett Favre and Vinny Testaverde at the end of their careers.

“All those quarterbacks will tell you they could keep throwing it, but it’s their lower-body mobility,” Tannenbaum said. “We’re seeing it with Aaron. He’s not stepping into the throws. He’s trying to avoid the rush, so I would start to scour.”

He recommended the Jets look into a veteran QB as their next option.

“I would try to look at teams like Indy who signed a veteran like Joe Flacco or a Jameis Winston and then do that and draft a player and put as much resources into the short- and long-term aspect of the position.”

It will be interesting to see what happens next with the Jets.