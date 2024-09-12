Week 1 brought some great performances and plenty of poor ones for tight ends in fantasy football. Isaiah Likely was likely a popular waiver wire pickup in your league after his surprise performance on Thursday night. That game was much to the chagrin of Mark Andrews managers, who did not get anything out of the high pick.

Which players should you consider picking up if you did not get Likely? And where should you turn if you are dealing with injuries or a poor performance? We'll look at it all in our Week 2 tight end fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 2 tight ends

Despite a disappointing Week 1 performance, Sam LaPorta remains the top tight end in our Week 2 fantasy rankings. He had five catches for 57 yards on seven targets in the Lions' overtime win over the Rams. They face the Buccaneers next, which presents an easier matchup for Detroit's offense. In a PPR league, expect LaPorta to snag a bunch of receptions to drive up his score. A touchdown will help those in standard leagues.

Another tight end with a rough Week 1 performance, Travis Kelce is poised for a breakout fantasy performance. The future Hall of Famer did not have consecutive games with less than 40 receiving yards last season. While 2023 was not his best campaign, it might give us the blueprint for his current and future seasons. Don't expect Kelce to put up a repeat performance of last week's 34-yard game.

Third in our rankings is San Francisco's George Kittle. The veteran racked up 40 yards on four catches in the 49ers' Monday night win over the Jets. The passing game did not need to excel in their Week 1 win, as Jordan Mason ran for 147 yards. Expect Brock Purdy to target his tight end and help your fantasy team in their Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tight end sleepers for Week 2

Isaiah Likely rose from off the board into the top ten in Week 2. He caught nine balls for 111 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night. After being a popular pickup on the waiver wire, he should draw into your lineup ahead of the Ravens' matchup with the Raiders. It is risky considering Andrews could take his targets, but he proved that he is a dynamic receiver in Baltimore's offense.

Dalton Schultz had a poor performance for the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. He caught just three passes for 16 yards despite his team's win. With a slightly easier matchup with the Bears and a home primetime game for his quarterback to shine, he can be a high-scoring player for your fantasy team.

Brock Bowers put up a nice fantasy performance in his first career game. With six catches for 58 yards, he became the top tight end target for Gardner Minshew on the Raiders. While the Ravens' defense is a strong unit, expect Bowers to shine again in his second game. A touchdown could vault him into the top ten of next week's rankings.

Tight end busts for Week 2

Hunter Henry fell off the list after the New England Patriots beat the Cincinnati Bengals. The tight end made just two catches for 18 yards in Week 1 on a day that his team's offense was surprisingly good. While the Patriots could be a surprising team, don't expect Henry to excel against the Seahawks in Week 2.

Taysom Hill fell off our list as well because the Saints do not play the Panthers this week. New Orleans started their season with a 37-point thrashing of Carolina in Week 1 and used Hill sparingly. He had five carries for 35 yards and made a catch for just one yard. Hill's usage changes by the game and the Cowboys do not present a favorable matchup to use his package.

David Njoku is out for the Browns' Week 2 matchup against the Jaguars, leaving a hole in their offense. Do not plug Jordan Akins into your fantasy football lineup just yet, as his production could be limited. Deshaun Watson had one of the worst quarterback performances of the week and may not target Akins in his first game as a starter.

Week 2 Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings

15. (15) Dawson Knox, BUF (@ MIA)

14. (13) Colby Parkinson, LAR (@ ARI)

13. (14) Dalton Schultz, HOU (v CHI)

12. (12) Brock Bowers, LV (@ BAL)

11. (11) Dallas Goedert, PHI (v ATL)

10. (8) Mark Andrews, BAL (v LV)

9. (10) Isaiah Likely, BAL (v LV)

8. (9) Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ MIA)

7. (7) Jake Ferguson, DAL (v NO)

6. (6) Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ PHI)

5. (4) Trey McBride, ARI (v LAR)

4. (5) Evan Engram, JAX (v CLE)

3. (2) George Kittle, SF (@ MIN)

2. (3) Travis Kelce, KC (v CIN)

1. (1) Sam LaPorta, DET (v TB)